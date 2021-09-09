Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 pound ground lamb
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1 pound bacon, cut into small pieces and cooked and drained
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup Italian bread crumbs
- 1 cup finely chopped parsley
- Tomatoes, onions and lettuce for garnish, and condiments of your choice, to taste
- 24 slider buns
- 1 tablespoon dry mustard powder
- 1 teaspoon ground paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
PROCEDURES:
1. Preheat grill.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine beef, pork, lamb, chicken and bacon. Mix meats thoroughly, then add eggs, bread crumbs, parsley and the 6 dry seasonings. Mix well to incorporate.
3. Form meat mixture into patties, about 24 in all.
4. Place meat patties on preheated grill and cook over medium-high heat for 10 minutes, turning once to cook other sides, or until your preferred degree of doneness. (Or bake patties by placing them on a cookie sheet and baking in a preheated 350ºF oven for 30 minutes, or until your preferred degree of doneness.)
5. Place cooked patties on slider buns, and top with your favorite garnishes and condiments.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
