Chef Nino from Rouses Markets makes a one of a kind burger with all the meats and all the cheeses!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 pound ground lamb
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1 pound bacon, cut into small pieces, cooked and drained on paper towels
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup Italian bread crumbs
- 1 cup finely chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon dry mustard powder
- 1 teaspoon ground paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 4 slices pepper jack cheese
- 4 slices swiss cheese
- 4 slices cheddar cheese
- 4 slices mozzarella cheese
- Lettuce, tomatoes and onions for garnish and your choice of condiments, to taste
- 12 large hamburger buns
STEPS:
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine beef, pork, lamb, chicken and bacon. Mix well. Add beaten eggs, bread crumbs, parsley and the remaining 6 seasonings and mix well.
2. Form mixture into patties. Grill them over medium high heat for 10 minutes or to your preferred degree of doneness.
3. Or, you can bake patties in the oven. Preheat oven to 350ºF. When oven is heated, place patties on cookie sheet and put in oven. Bake for 30 minutes or to your preferred degree of doneness.
4. Place cooked patties on buns and serve, accompanied by the lettuce, tomato, onion, condiments of your choice, and the cheeses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.