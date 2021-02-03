These nachos from Lucy Greer are a family favorite. Make these for the Big Game or any type of gathering-- they're sure to go quickly!
INGREDIENTS:
- For pulled pork in the Instant Pot:
- 4 lbs. Boston butt pork roast, boneless or bone-in
- 1/4 cup BBQ seasoning
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup chicken broth or water
- Olive oil
STEPS:
Cut Boston butt pork roast into 4-6 chunks. Rub BBQ seasoning all over pork.
Turn Instant Pot on Sauté. Add 2 tbsp. olive oil. In two batches sear pork on all sides. Add more olive oil as needed. Transfer seared pork to a plate until all of the pork is browned.
Add apple cider vinegar and chicken broth to the Instant Pot. Scrape brown bits off the bottom of pot. Return seared pork and juices to the pot. Place lid on the Insta Pot and set to manual/high pressure for 60 minutes. Then let pressure release naturally for 15 minutes.
Remove pork to a bowl or plate and shred. Sprinkle with more bbq seasoning if desired.
Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil. Spread a bag of tortilla chips out in a single layer. Top chips with baked beans, pulled pork, cooked sausage, pickled jalapeños, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, and drizzle with bbq sauce. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes until cheese is completely melted.
Other ingredients for nachos:
- Tortilla chips
- Pulled pork
- Cooked sausage
- Baked beans
- BBQ sauce
- Pickled jalapeños
- Cheddar cheese, shredded
- Pepper Jack cheese, shredded
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
