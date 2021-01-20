Who needs takeout when you can make this at home? Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shares a stir fry dish made with beef and lots of veggies, complemented by an Asian-style peanut sauce.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 NY Strip Steak, about 1 lb., thinly sliced against the grain
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 orange bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 10 oz. bag angel hair coleslaw mix
- unsalted peanuts, finely chopped, for garnish
- 4 tbsp. canola oil, divided
- For Peanut Sauce:
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
- 1/8 cup soy sauce
- 2 tsp. hoisin sauce
- Juice of 1 orange
- 1 tbsp. Sriracha
- 2 tbsp. seasoned rice wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup water
STEPS:
For Peanut Sauce: whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, orange juice, sriracha, rice wine vinegar, and water together in a bowl. Set aside.
For Stir Fry: heat a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add 1 tbsp. oil and half of the sliced beef. Brown on both sides for 2-3 minutes total. Remove beef to a plate. Add 1 tbsp. oil to the pan and the remaining sliced beef. Brown on both sides for 2-3 minutes total. Remove beef to a plate. Set aside.
Add 2 tbsp. oil to the pan. Add bell peppers and onions. Cook over high heat for 5 minutes. Add broccoli and cook another 2 minutes. Add coleslaw mix and cook 2 minutes until wilted. Add browned beef and juices back to the pan. Add peanut sauce. Cook for another 3-4 minutes. Serve over rice or noodles. Garnish with chopped peanuts.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
