Studio 10 is cooking with Primrose, located at the The Henderson in Destin, FL. Their executive chef demonstrates a blackened grouper that's as stunning as it is delicious, and their pastry chef is showing off some beautiful gourmet desserts!
INGREDIENTS:
- FOR GROUPER:
- 6 oz grouper
- 4 oz Carolina Gold rice
- 1 oz Hoppin' John (see instructions below)
- 2 oz Brussels sprout leaves
- FOR WHITE WINE SAUCE:
- 2 oz shallots
- 6 oz white wine
- 3 oz heavy cream
- 4 oz butter
- 1 bouquet garni
- salt & pepper to taste
- FOR HOPPIN' JOHN:
- 2 quarts chicken stock
- 1 cup red peas
- 1 1/2 diced onions, medium dice
- 1 cup diced celery, medium dice
- 2 garlic cloves, medium dice
- 1 bay leaf
- 10 thyme sprigs
- 1/2 jalapeno, chopped
- salt & pepper to taste
STEPS:
FOR GROUPER:
Blacken grouper. Heat rice with a touch of cream. Heat peas separately. Blister Brussels sprout leaves over high heat until crispy. Serve fish over bed of Gold Rice, surrounded by the red peas- ladle white wine sauce over fish.
FOR HOPPIN' JOHN:
Soak red peas overnight. Slowly simmer peas with remaining ingredients until tender, about 1 hour. Serve with Carolina Gold rice.
MORE INFO:
The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa is located on the shores of Destin, Florida. The 171-room resort features sweeping views of the emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico and pristine dunes. It sits adjacent to Henderson Beach State Park, offering guests both a sense of privacy and a plethora of activities.
Primrose is the Henderson's signature restaurant. With views of the Emerald Coast and resort pools, it offers an inspired menu of some of the freshest seafood, savory steaks, and creative, healthy fare.
The Henderson
200 Henderson Resort Way, Destin, Florida
Call: 855-741-2777
Online: www.hendersonbeachresort.com
For Primrose: www.hendersonbeachresort.com/dine/primrose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.