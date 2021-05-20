Chef Nino from Rouses shows us a light and healthy dish using quinoa- an ancient grain with plenty of health benefits!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups quinoa, cooked according to directions on package and set aside
- 1 pound large Louisiana shrimp, peeled and cleaned
- 2 tablespoons Rouses Novello Unfiltered Olive Oil
- 1 tablespoon of your favorite Cajun seasoning
- ¼ cup low-sodium chicken broth
- ⅓ cup small-diced bell pepper
- ⅓ cup small-diced celery
- ⅓ cup small-diced white onion
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 ripe avocado, cut in half, then into very thin slices
- 1 cup sliced cherry or grape tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley or cilantro
- Sea salt and cracked black pepper
STEPS:
In a small saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium heat. Add bell pepper, celery, onion and garlic, and sauté until vegetables are just starting to brown. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil, then turn off heat. Add salt and pepper to taste.
2. Heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a medium skillet. Add shrimp to the skillet and sauté with Cajun seasoning for about 5 minutes, or until cooked through.
3. Combine the cooked quinoa and cooked vegetable mixture until well blended.
4. Place portion of quinoa and vegetable mixture on each plate, and top with cooked shrimp. Place avocado, tomatoes, and cilantro or parsley on and around the shrimp and quinoa.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.