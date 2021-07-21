Lucy with Greer's Markets puts a new spin on the BLT, using King's Hawaiian Rolls for yummy and easy to eat BLT sliders!
BLT Sliders
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 slider buns
- 12-16 oz. bacon, cooked
- 12 slices roma tomatoes
- romaine lettuce
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/8 tsp. dried dill
- 1/8 tsp. dried basil
STEPS:
Slice slider buns in half lengthwise, and place open faced on a sheet pan. Toast in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, until lightly browned and toasty.
Mix mayonnaise, creole seasoning, dried dill, and dried basil together in a bowl.
Spread half of the mayonnaise mixture on the bottom half of the toasted buns. Spread the remaining mayonnaise mixture on the top half of toasted buns. Layer lettuce, tomatoes, and then bacon on the bottom buns. Place the top layer of buns on and cut into individual slider sandwiches.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
