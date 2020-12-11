This casserole from allrecipes.com is perfect for feeding family and friends. Studio 10 co-host Joe is showing you how to make it from his kitchen.
You can find the recipe here.
Allrecipes is owned by the parent company of WALA Fox10, the Meredith Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.