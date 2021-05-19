Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shows us a perfect weeknight meal because it's so quick and easy! The recipe would also be great using pork chops, fish or shrimp.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1/4 tsp. ground coriander
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 3 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
STEPS:
Mix coriander, garlic powder, black pepper and kosher salt together. Season both sides of chicken breasts.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Place chicken breasts in skillet and cook for 4 minutes on first side until nicely browned. Flip chicken breasts.
Add butter and fresh thyme to the skillet. After butter melts use a spoon to spoon the melted thyme butter over the chicken breasts. Continue spooning the butter as the chicken continues to cook. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking until chicken is cooked through and to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
