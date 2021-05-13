Chef Nino from Rouses has a dish that's more carb-conscious than your traditional bruschetta, because it's served over zoodles (zucchini noodles) instead of the bread you typically see.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Rouses Fresh Italian Sausage, removed from casing
- 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 1 medium red onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, diced
- 3 bell peppers (1 red, 1 orange and 1 yellow), all diced
- 1 pound cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 12-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained
- Kosher salt and cracked black pepper, to taste
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1 pound cooked zoodles of your choice (available fresh in produce section or frozen)
STEPS:
1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sausage (removed from casing) and sauté for about 10 minutes, or until there is no more pink color, breaking up meat with a large spoon.
2. To the same skillet add onions and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes, or until onions begin to wilt. Add bell peppers and cook for another 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
3. Now, add cherry tomatoes, artichokes, salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes(if using). Cook over high heat for another 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Serve over the zoodles.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
