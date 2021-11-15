Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 (28 ounce) bag small potatoes of choice
- 5 ounces Rouses Crab and Shrimp Boil
- 3 eggs
- ½ cup celery
- ½ cup chopped white onion
- 1 tablespoon prepared mustard
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
- ½ bunch green onions, finely chopped (green part only)
STEPS:
In a medium-sized pot place potatoes and just enough water to cover potatoes. Add Rouses Crab and Shrimp Boil to the pot, and bring to a boil. Once pot is boiling, continue cooking for 15-20 minutes. Turn off heat and let potatoes soak in the seasoning for another 5 minutes. Drain the liquid from the pan. Let potatoes cool. Peel them if you prefer (or leave skin on), then coarsely chop them.
Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove eggs from hot water and place them in a bowl of ice water to cool, then peel them and remove the cooked yolks from the whites. Dice egg whites and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, egg whites, celery and onion. In a small bowl combine mustard and cooked egg yolks; mix until creamy. Add mayonnaise. Mix together well.
Add the mustard-mayonnaise mixture to the potato mixture, and gently mix to combine. Stir in parsley and green onions. Mix well. Refrigerate until chilled before serving.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
