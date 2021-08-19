Recipe courtesy of Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
WHAT YOU WILL NEED:
- 2 pounds ground chicken
- ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
- 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon lime zest (use a Microplane grater)
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon dried coriander
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1½ cups Italian breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 small onion, grated
- 2 large eggs
- 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 8 hamburger buns
- Thin dill pickle slices, enough to cover 6-8 burgers
- Thinly sliced Rouses Ham, enough to cover 6-8 burgers
- Yellow mustard, to taste
HOW TO PREP:
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
In a medium mixing bowl combine the cilantro, chopped garlic, lime zest, oregano, parsley, coriander, cumin, granulated garlic and onion, salt, black pepper, brown sugar, paprika and cayenne pepper (if using), and mix thoroughly.
Then add the breadcrumbs, milk, onion, and eggs to the spice mixture, and mix thoroughly to combine.
Now add the ground chicken and mix completely. Divide mixture into 8 equal portions and shape the portions into patties.
In a large skillet warm olive oil over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes on each side.
Transfer browned patties to a 9" x 13" baking dish, and place baking dish in the preheated oven. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155 ºF.
Serve burger patties on hamburger buns, and garnish each burger with pickles, ham and mustard…aaaaaaaaahhhhhh!
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
