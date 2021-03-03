Lucy from Greer's Markets made this recipe as a special request for her dad's birthday, and now she's showing us how to make it on Studio 10!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5-2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 8 oz mushrooms, roughly chopped
- 1 head broccoli, cut into florets
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 12 oz. vermicelli pasta
- For Cheese Sauce:
- 4 tbsp. butter
- 4 tbsp. flour
- 1/2 tsp. curry powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1.5 tsp. kosher salt
- 3 3/4 cups milk
- 8 oz. cheddar cheese, grated, reserve 1/2 cup
STEPS:
Melt butter in a sauce pot over medium heat. Whisk in flour. Cook for 1 minute. Whisk in milk. Add curry powder, black pepper, garlic powder, and kosher salt. Continue to whisk until sauce thickens. Turn heat off and stir in cheddar cheese until smooth.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken and season with 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until brown. Chicken will not be cooked all the way through. Remove chicken from skillet. Add onions and mushrooms. Cook for 5 minutes then add chicken back to skillet. Turn off heat.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add vermicelli. Cook for 3 minutes. Add broccoli and cook for 30 seconds. Drain.
Pour drained pasta and broccoli and chicken, onions, and mushrooms back into the pot. Pour cheese sauce in and stir gently until combined. Pour into a baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray. Sprinkle the reserved 1/2 cup cheddar cheese over the top.
Bake at 350 for 20 minutes until cheese melted.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
