This tasty and healthy meal is a lighter take on chicken fried rice from Rouses' Chef Nino!
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 ounces ground chicken
- 1 head cauliflower, grated in food processor until it resembles rice
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 6 cups fresh stir-fry vegetable medley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
- 1 large egg, slightly beaten
- 3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons and 1 teaspoon Rouses olive oil
PROCEDURES:
1. Coat pan with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to prevent ingredients from sticking, and heat over mediumhigh heat. Add the ground chicken, breaking it up with a spoon until done, about 5 minutes. Transfer cooked chicken to a bowl and set aside.
2. Increase the heat to high, and add 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pan. Add shredded cauliflower and cook until softened but still crunchy. Season with salt. Transfer to the bowl with the chicken when done.
3. Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to the pan, and return to high heat. Add the vegetable medley, garlic and ginger, and cook on high for 5 minutes, or until vegetables are charred and softened.
4. Push vegetables to sides of pan, add the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil to the pan and return it to high heat. Add egg to the center of the pan, and scramble it on high heat for 30 seconds.
5. Add the cooked chicken and cauliflower to the egg and vegetable mixture; gently mix ingredients together and let cook for a few minutes to make sure it’s evenly warmed. Add soy sauce and mix completely before serving.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
