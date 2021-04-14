Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shares a delicious recipe if you need to get dinner on the table quickly! The chicken is air fried and noodles are swapped for spaghetti squash, making for a healthier Italian-style dish.
Air Fried Chicken Parmesan:
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 2 cups marinara sauce
- 4 oz mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
- 3/4 cup flour
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
STEPS:
Slice chicken breasts in half lengthwise so you have 4 thin chicken breasts. Sprinkle both sides with kosher salt and black pepper.
In a shallow bowl mix flour, 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper.
In a separate shallow bowl whisk eggs.
In a third shallow bowl mix panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes.
Bread each chicken breast one at a time: coat both sides in flour and knock off the excess, dip both sides in egg, coat both sides in panko mixture.
Spray air fryer basket with non stick cooking spray. Place breaded chicken breasts in air fryer basket. Air fry on 400 degrees for 4 minutes, flip chicken and cook another 4 minutes. Top each chicken breast with 1/2 cup marinara sauce. Divide mozzarella cheese and sprinkle over sauced chicken. Cook for another 4 minutes.
*Oven method: place breaded chicken on a sheet pan or in a baking dish. Cook at 350 for 35 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165 and juices run clear.
Roasted Spaghetti Squash:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 spaghetti squash
- Olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
STEPS:
Sliced spaghetti squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds. Drizzle inside lightly with olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper.
Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil and spray with non stick spray. Place spaghetti squash cut side down on pan. Cook at 400 for 40 minutes. Once cool enough to touch, use a fork to gently scrape the squash from the flesh. Season to taste.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
