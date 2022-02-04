Chef Jonavin Murray from Thrive shares an easy and delicious seafood recipe that's sure to impress! He also gets us ready for a special Valentine's Day event coming up. You can find all the event information below the recipe.
CHILEAN SEA BASS WITH LEMON BUTTER SAUCE
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oz. Chilean sea bass
- 2 Tbs olive oil (divided)
- Salt + pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- fresh dill, for garnish
STEPS:
Preheat your oven to 400 F.
Rinse and pat your fish filets completely dry.
Brush your fish with 1 tbs oil all over. Season with salt + pepper to taste.
Add the remainder olive oil to a pan and heat on HIGH. Once hot, add your fish skin side up.
Lower heat to medium high and sear each side for a few minutes per side, until golden.
Transfer pan to your oven and bake for 10-15 minutes (time varies along with the thickness of your fish). Internal temperature should be 145 F.
Whisk together the melted butter and lemon juice. Pour over your fish, garnish with dill and freshly ground black pepper.
*Visit thrivebychefjonavin.com to see Chef Jonavin's beautiful cutting boards and kitchen products!
SPECIAL EVENT INFO:
- Check out "A Thrive Experience: Valentine Special" on Eventbrite!
- Date: Mon, Feb 14, 2022 • 6:00 PM
- Location: 18263 Scenic Highway 98, Fairhope, AL 36532
- Click here for tickets
