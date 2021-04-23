CHIMICHURRI SAUCE:

  • 1  cup  olive oil
  • 1 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2  cloves  garlic minced or 2 Tbsp of garlic paste
  • 2/3  cup  minced shallot
  • 2/3  cup  minced fresh parsley
  • 2  tsp  chopped fresh basil
  • 2  tsp  chopped fresh thyme
  • 2  tsp  chopped fresh oregano
  • 2 tsp chopped cilantro
  • 1 jalapeno or serrano, finely chopped
  • 1  tsp  sea salt
  • 1/8  tsp  cayenne pepper 

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

  • 1. Stir all ingredients together in a bowl and leave at room temp for two hours

SURF AND TURF:

  • 1. If using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them in water for 1 hour to prevent burning.
  • 2. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (about 425°F).
  • 3. Cut beef into 1" cubes and then thread steak and shrimp onto skewers.
  • 4. Brush oil onto skewers and then lightly salt and pepper both sides.
  • 5. Cook for 8-10 minutes for turning every four minutes.
  • 6. Remove from heat, drizzle with chimichurri sauce and serve.

TO CONTACT CHEF JONAVIN:

Website: thrivebychefjonavin.com

Phone: 251-219-0226

Facebook: Thrive

Instagram: Thrive_bychefjonavin

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.