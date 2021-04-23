CHIMICHURRI SAUCE:
- 1 cup olive oil
- 1 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic minced or 2 Tbsp of garlic paste
- 2/3 cup minced shallot
- 2/3 cup minced fresh parsley
- 2 tsp chopped fresh basil
- 2 tsp chopped fresh thyme
- 2 tsp chopped fresh oregano
- 2 tsp chopped cilantro
- 1 jalapeno or serrano, finely chopped
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
CHIMICHURRI SAUCE
- 1. Stir all ingredients together in a bowl and leave at room temp for two hours
SURF AND TURF:
- 1. If using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them in water for 1 hour to prevent burning.
- 2. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (about 425°F).
- 3. Cut beef into 1" cubes and then thread steak and shrimp onto skewers.
- 4. Brush oil onto skewers and then lightly salt and pepper both sides.
- 5. Cook for 8-10 minutes for turning every four minutes.
- 6. Remove from heat, drizzle with chimichurri sauce and serve.
TO CONTACT CHEF JONAVIN:
Website: thrivebychefjonavin.com
Phone: 251-219-0226
Facebook: Thrive
Instagram: Thrive_bychefjonavin
