Serves: 6-8
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp, 21 count, peeled and cleaned
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons freshly chopped garlic
- 6 tablespoons soy sauce
- 4 hatch chili peppers, diced
- ½ yellow bell pepper, diced
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- ½ medium red onion, diced
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- Juice of two limes
- 13.5-ounce can coconut milk (Goya or Thai Kitchen brand)
- 1 pound pasta,cooked according to package directions
PROCEDURES:
1. Heat a medium sauté pan over medium-high heat, and place butter, sesame oil, garlic and soy sauce in the heated pan. Cook for about 2 minutes, or until garlic starts to brown.
2. Add chili peppers, bell peppers and onions to the pan, and stir often. Increase heat to high and cook for about 5 minutes, or until your desired consistency is reached, stirring often.
3. Add shrimp to vegetable mixture and cook, stirring often, for about 10 minutes, or until shrimp are pink and fully cooked.
4. Add cilantro, salt, black pepper, crushed red pepper flakes and lime juice to the pan, continuing to stir often.
5. Add coconut milk to the pan, and let simmer for another 10 minutes. 6. Ladle the creamed coconut shrimp and vegetable sauté overcooked pasta in bowls, and stir to coat before serving.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
