Grant from Moe's Original BBQ stops by Studio 10 to make some delicious collard greens! We also learn about the Boots & BBQ Barn Bash, which is a fun event benefiting Children's of Alabama (info below recipe).
Collard Greens
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 lbs. of fresh collards, washed
- 10 slices of bacon, medium dice
- 1 large onion, sliced julienne
- 1/2 ham hock or diced ham
- 2 tablespoons of chicken stock
- 1/2 gallon of water
- 2 tablespoons of hot sauce
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
STEPS:
Cook bacon until almost crispy. Add onions and ham hock. Cook until onions are soft. Add water, chicken stock, pepper, hot sauce, and sugar. Bring water to a boil. Add greens and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook until stems are tender for at least 1 hour or up to 2hrs. Let collards soak for another hour.
EVENT INFO:
- Boots & BBQ Barn Bash
- Sunday, October 24, 2021
- 6:30pm
- O'Daly's Irish Pub
- Register: give.childrensal.org/barnbash
Children’s of Alabama’s eighth annual Boots and BBQ Barn Bash is set to take place on October 24, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event benefits the Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile.
With a Halloween twist on this year’s event, guests are invited to enjoy an evening of music with spinning from DJ Micaiah, costume contests and award-winning dinner provided by Moe’s Original BBQ at O’Daly’s Irish Pub located at 562 Dauphin Street. This event will be pet friendly and will take COVID-19 precautions.
Admission is $40 per person and prizes for the best costume and best pet costume will be given out at the end of the night. To register online, visit give.childrensal.org/barnbash. Further updates can also be found on the event’s Facebook page.
ABOUT CHILDREN'S:
Children’s of Alabama: Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient and outpatient services throughout Alabama. Ranked among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by US News & World Report, Children’s provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama, 41 other states and eight foreign countries last year, representing more than 677,000 outpatient visits and more than 15,000 inpatient admissions. With more than 2 million square feet, Children’s is the third largest pediatric medical facility in the U.S. More information is available at www.childrensal.org.
ABOUT MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ:
Served with red BBQ and Alabama white sauces, Moe’s Original BBQ’s award-winning smoked menu features pulled pork, ribs, wings, turkey and chicken as well as mahi mahi, catfish and shrimp. Down home Southern sides and tasty desserts complete the menu. Recognized with many awards, Moe’s Original BBQ has been named one of the Top 10 Rib Joints in the U.S. by Relish and Top 10 BBQ Chains in America by USA Today and The Daily Meal. With six Gulf Coast locations in Mobile, Semmes, Daphne, Foley and Orange Beach, our facilities open at 11:00 a.m. daily. More information can be found at www.moesoriginalbbq.com.
