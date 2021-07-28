Southern cooking meets Italian in this vibrant salad, courtesy of Lucy Greer with Greer's Markets. The cornbread croutons would also make a great topping for any salad!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 box of cornbread mix, prepared according to box instructions, cooked, cooled and cubed or 15 oz prepared cornbread, cubed
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
- 1 cucumber, seeded, diced
- 1 orange bell pepper, diced
- 8 oz havarti cheese, cubed
- Dressing:
- zest and juice of 2 limes
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1 tsp. white balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 tsp. chipotle chili powder
- 1 tsp. honey
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
STEPS:
Place cubed cornbread on a baking sheet. Bake at 325 for 25 minutes until nicely browned. Let cool.
Dressing: whisk zest and lime juice, vinegar, chipotle chili powder, honey, kosher salt, and black pepper together in a bowl. Stream in olive oil while continuing to whisk.
In a large bowl combine cooled cornbread, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeño, cucumbers, bell peppers, and havarti. Pour dressing over and gently combine. Allow to rest for at least 30 minutes until bread soaks up some of the dressing and softens slightly.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
