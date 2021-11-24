Lucy Greer with Greer's Markets shares a way to "dress up" your dressing with sausage this holiday season!
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 cups cornbread, cubed
- 12 oz bag Pepperidge Farm herb seasoned classic stuffing
- 16 oz breakfast or Italian sausage
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped small
- 2 ribs celery, chopped small
- 1 small onion, chopped small
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. dried sage
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
STEPS:
Spread cubed cornbread out on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes until lightly browned and firm to the touch. Set aside.
Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add sausage, bell pepper, celery and onion. Cook for 12-15 minutes until sausage is cooked through and vegetables are soft. Cool slightly.
In a large bowl combine toasted cornbread, stuffing mix, sausage and vegetable mixture, chicken broth, water, eggs, kosher salt, dried thyme, dried sage, and black pepper.
Pour into a 9x9 baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray.
Bake at 350 for 45 minutes.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
