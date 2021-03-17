Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shares her recipe for this Irish dish that simple and delicious for St. Patrick's Day or any time!
For Corned Beef:
INGREDIENTS:
- 3-5 lbs corned beef brisket
- 1.5 oz jar pickling spice
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4-1/2 cup spicy mustard
STEPS:
Heat pickling spice in a dry skillet over medium low heat for 5 minutes until fragrant. Do not walk away from it. It can burn easily. Once cooled, grind spices either in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Or place in a plastic bag and smash with a skillet or heavy object. Grind or smash to desired consistency.
Remove corned beef brisket from packaging and rinse under cool water. Pat dry. Lightly coat the entire brisket with the spicy mustard. Evenly sprinkle the entire brisket with the kosher salt. Coat the entire brisket with toasted and ground pickling spice. Place brisket with the fat side up in a slow cooker. Cook on low for 8-10hours. Remove and slice against the grain.
For Fried Cabbage:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 head cabbage, cored and chopped small
- 12 oz bacon
- 1/2 small onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup spicy mustard
- 3/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
STEPS:
Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crispy. Remove bacon and drain on a paper towel. Remove all of the bacon grease except 1/4 cup. Add onion to the skillet and cook on medium high heat for 5 minutes until soft. Add mustard. Scrape bits from bottom of pan. Add cabbage, kosher salt, black pepper and cook until wilted to your desired doneness, around 10 minutes. Crumble bacon over cabbage. Cook for another couple minutes until bacon warmed through.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
