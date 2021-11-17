Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lbs. fresh collard greens, chopped or shredded
- 2 shallots, thinly sliced
- 6 slices bacon, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/3 cup parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp. butter
STEPS:
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add collard greens and cook for 10 minutes. Drain. Rinse with cold water.
Heat a pot over medium heat and add bacon. Cook for 5 minutes stirring frequently. Add shallots. Cook 5 more minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add white wine vinegar and scrape brown bits from bottom of pan.
Add butter, heavy cream, kosher salt, and black pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add drained collard greens. Stir and simmer 10 minutes. Turn off heat and add parmesan cheese. Serve hot.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.