Lucy Greer with Greer's Markets shares this hearty, creamy soup that combines ground sausage with veggies and mini ravioli for the perfect wintertime comfort food!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. ground sausage
- 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 onion, chopped small
- 14.5 oz fire roasted diced tomatoes
- 14.5 oz Italian style diced tomatoes
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 5 oz fresh spinach
- 20 oz frozen mini ravioli
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. chipotle chili powder
STEPS:
Heat a soup pot over medium high heat. Add sausage, bell peppers, and onions. Cook for 8-10 minutes until sausage is cooked through and vegetables are softened. Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, kosher salt, black pepper, and chipotle chili powder. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 30 minutes.
Add fresh spinach and stir until wilted. Add frozen ravioli. Cook for 6 minutes. Add cream cheese. Stir until melted. Serve soup hot.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
