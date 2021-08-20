Fox10's Hal Scheurich drops by Studio 10 for the Dale's Cooking Challenge! Members of the Fox10 crew are making different recipes featuring Dale's Seasoning.
INGREDIENTS:
- 5 lb. chicken wings
- 2-3 habanero peppers (seeded and finely diced)
- 3 garlic cloves (finely diced)
- ½ small yellow onion (finely diced
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 4 tbsp. butter
- 8-10 oz. Dale’s Low Sodium Marinade
- 1 cup honey
- ½ cup water
- Salt
- Pepper
STEPS:
Sauce Preparation:
Melt butter in saucepan over medium-high heat until bubbling begins to subside
Add onion and stir for 1 minute
Add habanero pepper and garlic and cook until softened (3-4 minutes)
Reduce heat to medium
Add brown sugar and gradually stir in water until sugar dissolves and is simmering (do not burn)
Add Dale’s Marinade and honey (stir in with whisk until thoroughly blended and just beginning to simmer)
Remove from burner, cover with foil to retain some heat and set aside
Chicken Wing Preparation:
Rinse thawed chicken wings and pat dry
Season all sides with salt and pepper to taste
Cook on medium-hot gas or charcoal grill, turning regularly (425 degrees for 15-20 minutes – COOK THROUGH)
Plate:
In large mixing bowl, toss chicken wings with sauce mixture until coated
Garnish with celery stalks and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and serve
*Oven cooking method. Prepare sauce and chicken as instructed. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spread chicken wings out on drip rack(s) atop oven tray(s). Bake for 30 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165-170 degrees.
For more recipes and product information, visit dalesseasoning.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.