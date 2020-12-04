Chef Nino from Rouses Markets says this dish was a favorite of Mr. Anthony Rouse Sr. and was also featured in Hooks, Lies & Alibis by Chef John Folse.
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- 2 cups rice
- 1½ quarts Louisiana oysters (reserve oyster liquor)
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- ½ pound ground pork
- 1 16-ounce container Guidry’s Fresh Cuts Creole Seasoning blend (bell pepper and onion), or 1 large onion and 2 large green bell peppers, chopped
- 2 tablespoons of your favorite Cajun seasoning
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil or 1 tablespoon dried basil
- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
- ½ tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
- 1 bunch of green onions, finely sliced
- 1 tablespoon Kitchen Bouquet
PROCEDURES:
1. Cook rice according to package directions and set aside.
2. Brown beef and pork in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add Creole seasoning blend (or chopped onions and bell peppers, if using). Mix well and cook until onions become translucent.
3. Add dry seasonings (Cajun seasoning, basil, granulated garlic and Old Bay) and mix well.
4. Add oysters and their liquor, and mix well (if your oysters are large, you may chop them in half).
5. Mix in the green onions and Kitchen Bouquet. Remove from heat and stir in the rice.
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.