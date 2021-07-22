Chef Nino from Rouses shows us how to be an expert at this classic breakfast dish using poached eggs!
EGGS BENEDICT
Serves 3
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 Rouses brown eggs
- 2 1.75-ounce packs Melissa’s Hollandaise Sauce, heated in a small skillet
- 6 slices Hormel Canadian bacon
- 3 whole Thomas’ English muffins, split in half
- Salt and pepper, to taste
HOW TO PREP:
Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Place the 6 slices of Canadian bacon in the skillet and cook on medium until your preferred degree of doneness is reached. Remove browned Canadian bacon from heat and set aside.
Split 3 English muffins in half; toast all 6 pieces. Set aside.
Prepare the poached eggs according to the following directions:
Fill a medium, deep pot with cold water. Add 1 tablespoon of white vinegar to the water.
Crack 6 eggs into 6 small bowls. You will want to crack your eggs individually and keep them separated.
Place the deep pot of water on a burner over high heat, and bring the water almost up to the boiling point. You don’t want the water to boil; the temperature should be right below a simmer, about 180ºF.
Give the water a swirl with a spoon so there’s a gentle whirlpool action. As the water is still whirling, carefully drop the eggs into the water one by one.
Allow the eggs to cook for two or three minutes, until the whites are set. Using a slotted spoon, carefully remove each egg from the water. Drain them on paper towels.
Now, plate the eggs Benedict in the following manner:
Set two toasted halves of each English muffin on each of three plates, side by side.
Place a slice of cooked Canadian bacon on each of the 6 halves, then top each with one poached egg per muffin.
Ladle warmed sauce over each egg, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
