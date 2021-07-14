It's grilling season, and Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets is showing us four delicious sauces to elevate your grilled meats and veggies!
- Jezebel Sauce:
- 1/2 cup apple jelly
- 1/4 cup orange marmalade
- 1/4 cup crushed pineapple, drained
- 1 tbsp. prepared horseradish
- 1/2 tsp. ground mustard
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl.
- Curried BBQ Sauce:
- 1/2 cup bbq sauce
- 1 tbsp. yellow mustard
- 1 tsp. curry powder
- Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl.
- Alabama White BBQ Sauce:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/8 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. prepared horseradish
- 1.5 tsp. spicy brown mustard
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. cracked black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/8 tsp. paprika
- 1/8 tsp. onion powder
- 2 pinches cayenne pepper
- Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl.
- Mustard Sauce:
- 2 tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 tbsp. dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp. stone ground mustard
- Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
