It's "Soup Season", and Lucy from Greer's Markets has a delicious French Onion Soup recipe to warm your soul during these cold winter months.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 4 tbsp. olive oil
- 1.5 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2tsp. black pepper
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 4 lbs. sweet onions, thinly sliced
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 bay leaves
- 8 cups beef stock
- 2 tbsp. cream sherry or red wine
- Gruyere cheese
- French bread
STEPS:
In a large soup pot heat butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add sliced onions, kosher salt, black pepper, sugar, fresh thyme, and bay leaves. Cook over medium low to medium heat for 45 minutes-1 hour until onions caramelized. Adjust heat as needed so onions do not burn or brown. Remove thyme stems and bay leaves.
Add cream Sherry, Worcestershire sauce, and beef stock. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 30 minutes.
Cut French bread into cubes. Place on a sheet pan and bake at 400 for 8-10 minutes until toasted.
Ladle soup into individual heat safe bowls. Place desired amount of toasted bread cubes in soup. Top with a generous amount of grated Gruyere. Broil for 3-4 minutes until cheese is brown and bubbly.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
