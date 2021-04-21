Lucy from Greer's Markets has a healthier take on fried rice, using cauliflower rice, for a dish that's lighter on calories and carbs but heavy on flavor!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2, 10 oz bags frozen cauliflower rice
- 1 small red onion, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 small head broccoli, chopped
- 1 cup carrots, chopped
- 8 oz fresh spinach
- 6 eggs
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tbsp. Sriracha hot sauce (for less heat, start with less and add to taste)
- 1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce
STEPS:
Microwave cauliflower rice according to package for 4 minutes. Set aside.
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, and half the soy sauce. Cook for 8 minutes until softened. Stir in fresh spinach.
Push vegetables to the side of the pan. Pour in whisked eggs. Scramble.
Add cooked cauliflower rice, remaining soy sauce, and Sriracha. Cook for a few minutes until heated through. Garnish with chopped peanuts and cilantro if desired.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.