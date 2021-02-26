Executive Chef Gage Terry joins Studio 10 to make one of the staple dishes at Heron Lakes- fried green tomatoes with pimiento cheese, shrimp and bacon jam. Yum!
Fried Green Tomatoes and Shrimp:
- Heat skillet with oil to 325 degrees
- Cut green tomatoes 1/4 inch thick
- Dredge in flour, egg wash, then cornmeal
- Fry in skillet til crispy golden
- Grill shrimp and season with blackening seasoning
- Place large spoonful of pimiento cheese on plate
- Assemble green tomatoes on top of cheese
- Place shrimp on top of tomatoes
- Spoon remoulade on shrimp
- Scoop a few ounce of bacon jam in the middle
- Garnish with celery leaves
Recipe for Remoulade:
- 1 quart mayo
- 1/2 cup relish
- 1/4 cup capers
- 2 roasted and chopped red bell peppers
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tbsp Tabasco
- 1 1/2 tbsp old bay
- 1/2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 1/2 lemon juice
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 tbsp blackening
- Combine all in a bowl and mix well
Recipe for Bacon Jam:
- 6 lbs bacon cooked and crumbled
- 1/2 gallon apple cidar vinegar
- 2 lbs brown sugar
- 2 onion finely chopped
- Combine all in a pot and reduce til syrupy.
- Cool in fridge
Recipe for Pimiento Cheese:
- 1 lb cream cheese
- 3 large bell peppers roasted and chopped
- 3 tbsp paprika
- 1 quart shredded cheddar
- 3 tbsp pimentos drained and roasted
- 3 tbsp Sriracha
- 2 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp Tabasco
- Salt and pepper
- Warm cream cheese til pliable
- Combine all together in mixing bowl and cool
WANT TO GO?
- Heron Lakes Country Club
- 3851 Government Blvd., Mobile, AL
- Main Phone 251-706-6371
- Golf Shop 251-706-6370
- Event Sales Manager 251-706-6372
- heronlakescountryclub.com
- Find on Facebook
