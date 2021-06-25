Chef Jonavin Murray is grilling up a delicious grilled chicken while Pastor Jeremy Patrick tells us about a fun 4th of July celebration at Praise Family Church.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/4 c. balsamic vinegar
- 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp. brown sugar
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. dried rosemary
- 4 chicken breasts
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Butter
- Freshly chopped parsley
STEPS:
SPECIAL EVENT INFO:
FROM PRAISE FAMILY CHURCH: "On Sunday, July 4th, we're celebrating many of the freedoms God has given us in America— the freedom to feast on as much delicious ice cream as we want, the freedom to cook red meat to perfection, and the freedom to launch massive fireworks that shake our entire neighborhood. But most importantly, we’ll be celebrating the fact that we get to worship God in the way we want with every member of the Praise Family. That’s right, our Family Freedom Celebration is back and better than ever. Ice cream connoisseurs are already anticipating The Chill-Off, a homemade ice cream contest where every person who attends the Family Freedom Celebration gets to be the judge. Sweet treats aren’t enough for you? Good thing we’re also hosting The Grill-Off, a battle for grill supremacy to prove once and for all (at least until next year) who the true PFC Grill Master really is. Throw in the free hot dogs we’re serving and you’ll be properly stuffed for the biggest firework show in West Mobile. What could be more American than that? The Family Freedom Celebration is a community event hosted by PFC to show our entire city that we’re proud to be Americans, and we’re proud to be Praise Family Church."
- Date: July 4, 2021
- TIME: 6:30 PM
- Cost: Free
- Location: Praise Family Church
- Sign up to compete in the Grill off or Chill off by June 27th.
- Praisefamily.church
- 251-639-1959
