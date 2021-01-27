Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets has a recipe to warm you up on these chilly days. This lemony chicken soup is made in a slow cooker so it's super easy and low-maintenance.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup celery, finely chopped
- 1 cup onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup carrot, finely chopped
- 4 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped
- 10 sprigs fresh thyme
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 cup orzo or long grain rice
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
STEPS:
Combine celery, onion, carrot, garlic, thyme, chicken broth, kosher salt, and black pepper together in a slow cooker. Stir. Submerge chicken breasts in liquid. Cover and cook on LOW for 5 hours. Remove chicken and thyme sprigs. Discard thyme sprigs. Shred chicken.
Add orzo to the slow cooker and stir. Cover and cook on HIGH for 30 minutes until orzo is tender.
Return shredded chicken to the slow cooker.
Whisk eggs and lemon juice together in a bowl. Remove 1 cup of hot liquid from the slow cooker. Drizzle a few drops of hot liquid at a time into the eggs and lemon juice whisking constantly to temper the eggs. Do not pour too quickly or the eggs will scramble. After the cup of hot liquid has been whisked into the eggs and lemon juice then pour the mixture into the slow cooker. Stir until combined. Serve.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.