Lillie Ann McCoy with Soul Heaven Cafe stops by Studio 10 to grill up some delicious catfish with grits! Be sure to visit Soul Heaven and check out their daily lunch specials (details below).
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound firm white fish or catfish
- 3 teaspoons butter or oil, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Tony's seasoning
- 1 lemon, quartered
- Chopped fresh parsley, as desired
STEPS:
1. Heat grill pan over medium-high heat.
2. Spread 1 teaspoon butter or oil on one side of fillets. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon
garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon seasoning. Place into grill pan, butter-side down.
Spread with 1 teaspoon butter or oil; sprinkle remaining garlic powder and
pepper over fish. Cook 5 minutes; turn. Place lemon into grill pan, cut-side
down. Continue cooking fish 5-7 minutes or until internal temperature reaches
165°F and fish flakes easily with fork.
3. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve with grilled lemon.
FOR GRITS:
INGREDIENTS:
• 4 cups water
• 1 1/2 cups Quaker grits
• 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
• 8 tablespoons butter
STEPS:
Slowly stir grits and salt into briskly boiling water. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover.
Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
WANT TO GO?
- Soul Heaven Café & Catering
- 3365 Moffett Rd Suite A
- Mobile, Al 36607
- 251-470-0852
- www.soulheavencafe.com
We have a daily lunch special from 10:30am-2:30pm Monday thru Friday. It’s a choice meat and two sides from $7.27. We sell breakfast all day!
