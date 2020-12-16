Check out this delicious grilled salmon recipe from personal chef Greg Gamble! Studio 10 co-host Joe said it's one of the best salmon dishes he's ever eaten.
Contact Greg for more information and to book him today!
Email: CulinaryNarcos@gmail.com
Instagram: chef.greg_
Recipe: Grilled Salmon with Honey Glaze
- INGREDIENTS:
- Salmon fillets
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tbsp Teriyaki
- 1/2 tsp black pepper, fresh ground
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp paprika, smoked
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp olive oil, extra virgin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.