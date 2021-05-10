Chef Nino from Rouses makes a dish that's packed with veggies, and it uses Rouses pre-made ravioli to save you time and effort!
GRILLED VEGETABLE RAVIOLI SAUCE
Serves 4-6
WHAT YOU WILL NEED:
- 2 packages Rouses (fresh) Big Ravioli (Mediterranean Eggplant or Butternut Squash), or your choice of the fresh stuffed pastas at Rouses)
- 1 jar Rouses Italian Pasta Sauce of choice
- 4 fresh garlic cloves, peeled and chopped finely
- 8 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil, divided
- ½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- Black pepper, to taste
- 1 medium yellow onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 medium zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 medium yellow squash, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 medium bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 8 basil leaves, roughly chopped
- Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, to taste
HOW TO PREP:
In a medium saucepan sauté garlic in 4 tablespoons of oil until garlic starts to brown. Add pasta sauce to pan and let simmer over low heat.
Remove pasta from package. Bring 2 quarts of lightly salted water to a boil in a large saucepan, then return to a gentle boil.
Add pasta to water and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3-4 minutes. Once cooked, gently remove pasta with a slotted spoon into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.
Place all cut vegetables in a medium mixing bowl and drizzle with remaining 4 tablespoons of olive oil, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Grill vegetables over high heat to sear and char them. Remove from heat and place cooked vegetables in pasta sauce. Let simmer for about 15 minutes. if sauce gets too thick, add ½ cup water. Add basil.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.