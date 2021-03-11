Chef Nino from Rouses Markets makes a delicious version of this Gulf Coast favorite. You have to try these crab cakes!
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ pound blue crab claw meat
- ½ pound blue crab lump meat
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 teaspoon Coleman’s Dry Mustard
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- ½ teaspoon celery salt
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- •1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons fresh Italian flat leaf parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon Creole mustard
- 1 cup Guidry’s Fresh Cuts (located in the produce section of our stores)
- 1½ cups saltine crackers, coarsely broken (in a bag, with a rolling pin)
- Canola or corn oil, for cooking crab cakes
- 1 jar of your favorite remoulade sauce
STEPS:
1. Mix all the ingredients except for the saltine crackers and the oil. Blend in the coarsely broken saltine crackers. Refrigerate mixture for one hour.
2. Remove from refrigerator and form mixture into 10-12 balls, then flatten them out into patties.
3. Heat oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat, and brown both sides of each patty, cooking for 5 minutes on each side. Add oil as needed so that pan does not become too dry.
4. Serve with your favorite remoulade sauce.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
