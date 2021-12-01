Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets has a fantastic appetizer for holiday gatherings, tailgate parties, or any get-together you have planned. This sweet, spicy and cheesy dip is sure to be a crowd pleaser!
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 cups cooked chicken, breasts (1.75 lbs.), chopped
- 10.5 oz red pepper jelly
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sour cream
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 5 tablespoon jarred diced jalapenos, drained
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced
- ½ cup pepper jack cheese, shredded
- ¾ cup Parmesan cheese, shredded and divided
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
STEPS:
Beat cream cheese in a bowl until smooth. Add sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic powder, kosher salt, black pepper. Beat until combined.
Stir in pepper jelly until smooth. Stir in cooked chicken, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, green onions.
Spray an 8x8 baking dish with nonstick spray. Pour dip into baking dish and top with remaining 1/4 cup parmesan cheese.
Bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes until brown and bubbly. Serve hot with chips or crackers.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
