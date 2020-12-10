Here's a recipe for a cheesy, creamy hot dip that's perfect for any gathering! Our Studio 10 co-host Chelsey found the recipe for Hot Spinach Red Pepper Dip on allrecipes.com, and decided to make it herself.
You can find the recipe here.
Allrecipes is owned by the Meredith Corporation, the parent company of WALA Fox10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.