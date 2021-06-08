Tomeka Day with Divine Etiquette Aspiring Chefs Program grills up some tasty burgers and wings and talks about their fun cooking classes for kids.
INSIDE OUT BBQ BURGER
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- 2lbs Lean Ground Beef
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon Paprika
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Grill-mate Hamburger Seasoning
Instructions:
Light grill and oil the grates. Grill the burgers over high flames for 6-8 minutes.
Dress with lettuce, sliced tomatoes and condiments for serving. Toast buns and add toppings.
TANGY HONEY BBQ WINGS
Ingredients:
- 6-8 Chicken Drummettes
- 2 teaspoons Applewood Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- 1 teaspoon Pepper
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
SPECIAL EVENT INFO:
Aspiring Chefs is a summer program sponsored by Divine Etiquette. The Aspiring Chefs program is designed for youth throughout the Gulf Coast area, with ages ranging from 6 to 17 that have a passion for the Culinary Arts Industry. During this program, the children will learn the fundamentals of cooking/grilling, along with food safety, sanitation, proper etiquette, teamwork, respect and responsibility.
- Location: Divine Etiquette 3900 Cottage Hill Road Mobile, AL 36609
- Contact Name: Chef Tomeka Day
- Phone number: 251.214.5577
- Email Address: decateringandevents@gmail.com
- Follow us on Facebook @aspiringjuniorchefs
Kid’s Grilling & Etiquette Camp Dates: June 14-18, 2021 (Class FULL) Next Class Dates: July 19-23, 2021
