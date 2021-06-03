Chef Nino from Rouses shows us how to make a chicken breast that's seared to lock in the flavor and baked in foil to lock in the moisture.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 large chicken breasts
- 2 large sprigs fresh rosemary (about 2 tablespoons, finely chopped), or 3 teaspoons dried rosemary
- 8 cloves of fresh garlic, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- ¼ cup first cold pressed olive oil, divided
- Heavy-duty aluminum foil, cut 18 inches wide
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
Sprinkle chicken breasts generously with salt and pepper.
Heat 2 teaspoons of the olive oil over high heat in a skillet. Place chicken breasts in the skillet, and sear for about 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove chicken from skillet and place on sheet of aluminum foil.
Spread the remainder of the olive oil over entire chicken breasts and sprinkle with the chopped rosemary, garlic, and additional salt and pepper, to taste. Wrap chicken breasts tightly with the foil. Place in preheated oven and cook for 45 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF. Turn chicken breasts over halfway through the cooking process.
If you prefer to grill the chicken, place foil pouch of seasoned chicken directly on preheated grill, and grill for 20 minutes on each side!
LEMON AIOLI
Serves as a topping for 4-6
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup olive oil mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce (optional, to taste)
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh green onions, chopped
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
STEPS:
Place all ingredients in a small bowl. Stir well to combine. Serve with your favorite grilled or roasted meat and vegetables.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
