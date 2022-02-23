Got leftover king cake? Lucy Greer with Greer's Markets has the perfect solution with this delicious bread pudding recipe!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 large king cake, torn into 1 inch pieces
- 4 cups milk
- 6 eggs
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 pint blueberries
- 6 oz blackberries
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
- For Rum Sauce:
- 14 oz sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tbsp. dark rum
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
STEPS:
In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, sugar, and vanilla extract. Stir in king cake and white chocolate chips until well combined. Gently stir in blueberries and blackberries.
Pour into a 9x13 baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray.
Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 45 minutes, until center is set. Serve hot with rum sauce.
For Rum Sauce:
Whisk together sweetened condensed milk, rum, and vanilla extract in a small sauce pot over medium heat until hot. Drizzle over cooked bread pudding.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.