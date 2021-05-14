Local chef Garrick Ogburn whips up this fluffy breakfast treat that's easy to make at home!
Makes 4-6 cakes
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 fresh eggs
- 4 Tablespoons cane sugar
- 1/2 cup sifted flour
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 3 Tablespoons milk
- 1/8 teaspoon fresh lemon zest and 1 teaspoon lemon juice.
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- Clarified butter or light oil for the pan
- Garnish options of; fresh fruit, jam, custard, or simply a dash of powdered sugar
STEPS:
Separate the eggs into two bowls being careful not to get any egg yolk into the whites.
To the yolk bowl add the milk and mix then the flour, lemon zest, and baking powder. Mix and let rest.
The whites should be whipped until frothy then add in the sugar and 1 teaspoon cornstarch. Whip to firm peaks.
Preheat your pan to very warm low. So when you splash some water in it should bubble slowly and steam, not sputter.
To the batter, mixture stir in 1/3 of the whipped whites until fully incorporated.
Add the remaining whites and gently fold in.
Glaze the pan with a touch of clarified butter and scoop the fluffy batter into the pan quickly not allowing them to touch.
A tablespoon of water in the pan and cover.
Depending on the size it should take 4-6 minutes. We are looking to steam them more than brown and serve them like traditional pancakes.
Your nose will alert you quickly if your pan is too hot.
They should be very soft-looking and risen slightly.
Turn over to brown the other side.
EQUIPMENT:
- A tall thick bottom pan and a lid
- Two mixing bowls
- A whisk, measuring spoons, and spatulas.
- A portion scoop for uniformity, pipe into buttered ring molds or buttered parchment paper sleeves
