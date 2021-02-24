Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shares an easy one-pan dinner that's great for weeknight dinners! This colorful dish is also healthy and delicious!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2-3 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 small red onion, chopped small
- 1 small sweet potato, cut in 3/4 inch cubes
- 1/2 head broccoli, cut in florets
- 1/2 head cauliflower, cut in florets
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
For Lemon Tahini Sauce:
- 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp. Tahini sesame seed paste
- zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil and spray with non stick spray. Place vegetables on the tray. Drizzle with 1/4 cup olive oil, 3/4 tsp. kosher salt, 1/4 tsp. black pepper, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika, and 1/2 tsp. dried oregano. Toss until evenly coated and spread vegetables out on the pan. Bake for 10 minutes.
Drizzle chicken breasts with additional olive oil and season with additional kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, dried oregano, and smoked paprika.
Remove pan of vegetables from the oven and push vegetables together to make room for chicken breasts. Place chicken breasts on the pan. Return to oven for 20 minutes.
Remove pan from the oven and brush each chicken breast with 1 tbsp. of Lemon Tahini Sauce. Return pan to oven and cook another 10 minutes.
Serve chicken breasts and roasted vegetables with remaining Lemon Tahini Sauce.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.