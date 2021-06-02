With a light and lemony taste, Lucy Greer's signature sugar cookies are the perfect summertime treat!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2/3 cup unsalted butter, softened
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- zest of 1 lemon
- 2 teaspoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoon milk
- 2 cup flour
- 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
STEPS:
Cream butter, sugar and vanilla in a bowl. Add egg and mix until fluffy. Add lemon zest, lemon juice and milk. Mix until combined.
In a separate bowl sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add to wet ingredients, mixing slowly until just combined.
Roll dough out on a floured surface using a rolling pin. Roll to 1/8 inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to cut cookies.
Place cookies on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 6-7 minutes. Will make 20-24 cookies.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
