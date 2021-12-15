Lucy from Greer's Markets shows us the perfect sweet treat recipe for the holidays!
INGREDIENTS:
- FOR BROWNIE:
- 13 oz jar (1 cup) Nutella Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
- 6 tablespoon flour
- 2 large eggs
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- FOR CHOCOLATE GLAZE:
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 6 tablespoon butter
- ⅛- ¼ cup crushed peppermints
STEPS:
- Place eggs and salt in a bowl. Beat with a hand mixer on high for 1 minute. Add flour. Beat until combined. Place Nutella in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 15 seconds to soften. Add to the bowl with eggs, salt and flour. Beat until combined.
- Pour batter into an 8x8 baking pan that is lined with parchment paper and sprayed with non stick spray. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Allow to cool before glazing.
- Place chocolate chips and butter in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring after each 30 seconds, until melted and smooth. Once melted set aside for 15 minutes until cooled. Spread on cooled brownies. Sprinkle with crushed peppermint. Refrigerate until cooled. Remove brownies from pan and discard parchment. Cut into squares.
MAKES 16 SERVINGS.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
