Lucy Greer with Greer's Markets shares her signature recipe for this sweet treat that's great for the holidays or any time of year.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup evaporated milk
- 1¼ cup chopped pecans
- ½ stick butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
STEPS:
Place both sugars, salt, evaporated milk, and butter in a heavy saucepan.
Over medium heat stir mixture constantly with a wooden spoon until sugar dissolves.
Increase heat to high, and boil for 2 minutes until thick and bubbly.
Remove from the heat and add vanilla and pecans. Quickly stir with a wooden spoon for a few minutes until the candy is slightly thick and loses its gloss.
Drop quickly by teaspoon onto parchment paper. You may need to use another teaspoon to help push the candy onto the paper. If the candy becomes too stiff, add a few drops of hot water and stir. If you desire a large praline, drop by tablespoons.
Allow to cool completely, remove from parchment paper and serve.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
