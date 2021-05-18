Chef Weston Simpson and Von Larson stop by Studio 10 to prepare these delicious crab cakes and also make a very special announcement! Weston will be taking over Von's Bistro in Downtown Mobile and opening his own place, "The W Food Bar". Stay tuned for more details coming soon!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb lump blue crab meat, picked
- zest and juice of a lemon
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 dashes of hot sauce
- 1egg, scrambled
- 2 tbsp whole grain mustard
- 20 saltine crackers, crushed
- parsley, chopped
- salt and pepper
STEPS:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Gently fold all ingredients together and form into round stacked cakes. Sear each side in a pan with oil on medium heat until lightly browned. Place in the oven for 10-15 minutes to finish.
RESTAURANT INFO:
- The W Food Bar (Coming soon!)
- 69 St. Michael Street, Downtown Mobile, AL, 36602
- thewfoodbar@gmail.com
A new upscale casual eatery is coming soon to Downtown Mobile! Offering lunch, brunch, and dinner...it's a cozy spot for wine, craft cocktails and private parties.
Fare will range from crab cakes, salads, dips, and soups during the day, to filet, scallops, and Gulf shrimp at night. Champagne brunch will be offered Saturdays and Sundays.
Be on the lookout for more information as they progress! Website and social media announcements are coming soon.
