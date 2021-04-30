Chef Mazda with Maudee B's stops by Studio 10 to make her famous chicken salad and strawberry fruit dip!
Maudee B's Chicken Salad
- 5lb of skinless chicken breasts
- 1\2 of yellow onion
- 1\2Cup of celery
- 5 boiled eggs diced up
- 1\4 cup of sugar
- 1to 2 cups of mayo
- 1 cup of sweet pickle relish
- Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl until it's nice and firm serve with your favorite crackers or croissant
Maudee B's Strawberry Delight Fruit Dip
- 1-lg Cool Whip
- 2-lg box of strawberry Jello
- 1 container of strawberry yogurt
- Mix all ingredients until nicely smooth and firm ready to serve whenever you are all done mixing serve with your favorite fruit.
Maudee B's Cafe Catering
(251)366-5751
Facebook: Mazda Henderson and/or Business page M&J Catering
SPECIAL EVENT:
- Youth Cooking Class w/ Chef Mazda
- Tuesday, May 4, 2021
- 4:30pm- 7:30pm
- Ages 6-18
- James Seals Community Center
- RSPV Required
- www.lovespeaksinc.org/upcoming-events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.