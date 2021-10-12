Fall is officially here which means it’s time for some delicious stick-to-your-ribs recipes!! Erin from Farm Fresh Meats says, "This dish is one of my most favorite pasta meals of all time. It features Farm Fresh Meats' whole, pasture raised chicken roasted over a bed of tomatoes, garlic and fresh herbs! Once the chicken is fully cooked, we will make a sauce with the drippings and veggies and will then toss our fresh pasta in the sauce. After the pasta is well mixed with the sauce, we will then top it with the carved chicken and serve!! Simplicity at its best!!!"
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 whole Farm Fresh Chicken
- 1 bulb of garlic, peeled and left whole
- 2 bunches of cherry tomatoes on the vine
- 1 whole lemon
- fresh thyme
- fresh basil
- balsamic vinegar
- S&P
- olive oil
- fresh linguine noodles
- fresh grated Parmesan
STEPS:
1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F.
2. Pulse a heavy handful of fresh thyme and basil in a food processor with some S&P and olive oil until you have a paste-like marinade.
3. Rub the marinade all over the outside of your Farm Fresh chicken and then insert (1) whole lemon, that you have poked a decent number of holes in, into the cavity of the bird.
4. Next, place both bundles of cherry tomatoes in to the bottom of your roasting pan along with all of your fresh garlic cloves and a few extra sprigs of fresh thyme. Place the chicken on a roasting rack on top of the veggies and herbs, add about a ¼ cup of water and then put in your pre-heated oven and cook for 60-80 minutes or until the thickest part of the chicken temps at 165 degrees F.
5. Baste your chicken with the juices from the pan and throw the chicken only back in to the oven for 2 more minutes… this will create a delicious, crispy skin.
6. Pull the roasted tomatoes off of the vine, give them a rough chop with your spoon and place the entire roasting pan on your stove top on a medium-high heat. Next, add 4-5 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar to the tomato mixture and cook until the sauce becomes nice and thick.
7. While the sauce is thickening up, cook your fresh pasta and reserve at least 2 cups of the starchy pasta water.
8. Add the al dente pasta to the tomato mixture, toss and add pasta water until the sauce is the consistency you like. Next, grate fresh parmesan over the pasta; add some extra whole basil leaves and toss to combine.
9. Finally, carve your chicken and serve directly over the pasta, family style.
10. ENJOY!!!
ABOUT THE BUSINESS:
- Farm Fresh Meats, Inc.
- 22057 State Highway 59 South
- Robertsdale, AL 36567
- 251.947.7385 or 251.947.7386
- www.farmfreshmeatsal.com Facebook: @farmfreshmeats
- Tuesday-Friday 8a-5p, Sat 8a-3p
